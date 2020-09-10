Patriots Day ceremony and spaghetti dinner Sept. 11 at Camden VFW

Delaware News Desk

Camden Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 3238 will hold a spaghetti dinner on Patriots Day, Friday, Sept. 11 from 5 to 7 p.m.

There will be a short 9/11 remembrance ceremony at 4:45 p.m.

The all-you-can-eat dinner features spaghetti, salad, garlic bread and a dessert.

The cost is $9 per person for dine-in or takeout.

All eligible veterans and family members are invited to attend. Social distancing will be enforced and masks will be required when not eating.

The Post is located at 166 Old Camden Road.