PAWS for People to host ‘Art from the Heart’ virtual art auction

Delaware News Desk

Newark-based pet therapy organization PAWS for People will host the “Art from the Heart” virtual art auction from Sept. 28 through Oct. 4.

Artwork can be previewed online Sept. 24-27, with online bidding beginning at 8 a.m. Sept. 28 at pawsforpeople.org/art. Online bidding will be on hold during the live auction Oct. 3-4 and will reopen at 3 p.m. Oct. 4. Online bidding will continue until 11:59 p.m. Oct. 4.

The public also may view and bid on the artwork live at the PAWS for People Office, 703 Dawson Drive, Newark, DE 19713 by appointment Oct. 3-4. Contact Debbie Christian at dchristian@pawsforpeople.org or call 351-5622 to make an appointment.

As of Sept. 1, more than 50 pieces had been donated by more than 30 local artists; additional artists are welcome. Artwork will be accepted at the PAWS for People office Sept. 28-30. Contact Lynne Robinson at lrobinson@pawsforpeople.org for questions about artwork.

“This fundraising event is something a little different for PAWS,” said Lynne Robinson, executive director, PAWS for People. “We recognize that people are thirsty for entertainment in this time of confinement and we also were looking for ways to involve our community with PAWS by offering something unusual they could participate in.”

“Art from the Heart” is sponsored by Jerry’s Arterama. Proceeds will benefit PAWS for People’s programs and services.

For more, email dchristian@pawsforpeople.org or call 351-5622.