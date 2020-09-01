Vietnam Dustoff Association ‘Gathering of Rusty Eagles’ returning to Dover in 2021

Delaware News Desk

Four years after holding its national convention in Dover in September 2017, the Vietnam Dustoff Association, which refers to itself as “A Gathering of Rusty Eagles,” will again bring its national convention to Dover from Sept. 20-25, 2021, with the intention to make their affiliation permanent.

According to Dustoff Association spokesman John Sabanosh, the organization intends to make Dover its official home base.

Again hosted by Kent County Chapter 850, Vietnam Veterans of America, former crew members and their spouses will be honored at a dinner at Dover’s Modern Maturity Center as part of their activities that will include visits to a number of historic sites in Delaware and Washington, D.C.

“The decision to make Delaware their home results from their first visit,” said Paul Davis, president of the State VVA Council. “They have rotated their conventions across the nation and will continue to do so, but have never been as acknowledged and honored as they were here in Kent County,” he said.

Chapter 850’s convention committee has met several times and is working on a full schedule of events.

The official sendoff will happen at a morning ceremony on Sept. 25, 2021, at the Kent County Veterans Memorial Park, 760 S. Little Creek Road, Dover.