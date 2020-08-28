Dover Place Senior Living Community to celebrate residents’ anniversary

Delaware News Desk

Dover Place Senior Living Community is preparing to celebrate the 65th wedding anniversary of Thomas and Cecilia Brown on Sept. 3.

They met in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and had a wedding with 450 guests. They have seven children, 30 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. They owned four flower shops, and Cecilia worked in real estate while Thomas was a volunteer firefighter.

They assist the community by working in the garden, painting, teaching Nintendo Wii Bowling classes and card games. Thomas has painted over 70 paintings that hang in their apartment.

When asked about the secret to a long, happy marriage, they stated, “when we fight, we resolve quickly, and the best part has always been making up.”