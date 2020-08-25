Small Business Development Center webinar registration open

Delaware News Desk

Registration is open for the Delaware Small Business Development Center’s free “How to Start a Business” webinar, set for 3:30 to 6 p.m. Sept. 10 and 9:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 12.

Following the webinar, participants may then register for free one-on-one business advising.

“We are now advising clients with a variety of business ideas, such as manufacturing, day care centers, marketing and social media consulting, service businesses, food trucks and retail shop,” said SBDC Director David Root. “No matter what you plan to start, the webinar will help you determine whether you are ready for what you need to do to move forward.”

The webinar is for individuals who are considering starting their own business in Delaware for the first time. Workshop topics include: why business plans are important no matter what type of business you start; the requirements that banks will have for financing, if needed; what steps are needed to establish a business in Delaware; developing a timeline to get a business open; and what resources are available to help.

For registration and more, visit delawaresbdc.org.