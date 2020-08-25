Dover Century Club awards scholarship to St. Thomas More Academy student

Delaware News Desk

The Dover Century Club awarded a $1,000 college scholarship to recently graduated St. Thomas More Academy senior Lexi Sterling, daughter of Kim Sterling, of Dover.

DCC scholarship committee chair Vicky Cairns announced the award.

“The Dover Century Club is committed to making a difference in our community, and education is a prime focus of our efforts,” said Cairns. “The club is pleased to award the 2020 college scholarship to St. Thomas More Academy senior Lexi Sterling, who has demonstrated outstanding academic achievement, strong leadership skills and a commitment to helping others. Lexi has a bright future ahead of her.”

At St. Thomas More Academy, Sterling excelled in academics and leadership, including serving as an officer in her school’s National Honor Society, Student Government Association and the Student Ambassador Program. She represented St. Thomas More at the Delaware American Legion’s Girls State Seminar and the Hugh O'Brian Youth Leadership Program. In addition, she served as a liturgical choir member and peer leader of a youth group at Holy Cross Church, as well as dance teacher and camp counselor at the Dance Factory in Dover. In the fall, Sterling will attend St. Joseph's University in Philadelphia and major in criminal justice.

Established in 1897, the Dover Century Club supports programs in community service, education, the arts, home life, international outreach and public issues.

For more on the Dover Century Club, call 674-3775.