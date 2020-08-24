Camden VFW sponsors patriotism essay scholarship contests

Delaware News Desk

Camden’s Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 3238 is taking part in the VFW’s national Voice of Democracy audio essay competition.

The national first-place winner receives a $30,000 scholarship, paid directly to their university, college or vocational/technical school. All entries first are reviewed by a committee made up of VFW members.

The opportunity is open to high school students in Delaware.

First-place winners from each state are awarded minimum scholarships of $1,000 each and an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C.

The 2019-20 winner for the Department of Delaware was Juliana Handlin of Christiana High School.

The theme for the 2020-2021 contest is “Is This the Country the Founders Envisioned?”

The post also sponsors the Patriot’s Pen youth essay for sixth- through eighth-grade students. This year’s theme is, “What is Patriotism to Me?”

Last year, more than 138,000 students vied for more than $900,000 in state and national awards.

Bryan Couzens, of Camden, took seventh place nationally for his essay, winning $1,750.

The essay contest gives students a way to express their feelings about America, said Post Commander Larry Josefowski.

“Veterans have a special appreciation for those students who take the time to reflect on our country’s history and patriotism,” he said. “This program allows us to recognize students who participate. Our post members who review the submissions really enjoy the process, and hearing and reading the vast variety of opinions that reflect our country.”

A complete list of rules and eligibility requirements for the Voice of Democracy essay competition may be found at tinyurl.com/Post-3832-Voice-of-Democracy.

The entry form is at tinyurl.com/Post-3238-VOD-entry.

Rules for the Patriot’s Pen youth essay competition are at tinyurl.com/Post-3238-Patriots-Pen; the entry form is at tinyurl.com/Post-3238-PP-Entry.

Entries must be submitted by Oct. 31.

For more, email mcgloughlink2013@yahoo.com.