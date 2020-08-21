Virtual workshops set for Delaware Climate Action Plan

Delaware News Desk

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will hold a series of virtual public workshops in September and October identifying specific strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and address the impacts of climate change Delaware is already experiencing.

Delaware is developing a climate action plan aimed at minimizing greenhouse gas emissions that drive climate change while maximizing the state’s resilience to the current climate impacts the state is already experiencing, including sea level rise, temperature increases and flooding.

The workshops will be presented as a series of four virtual public input sessions designed to solicit feedback on specific strategies Delaware can take to address climate change. They will include interactive activities to help participants explore possible solutions to minimize greenhouse gas emissions and maximize resilience.

The first workshop will examine specific strategies the state can take toward minimizing greenhouse gas emissions, building off initial workshops held in March and a consultant’s technical analysis of greenhouse gas emissions in Delaware. The workshop will be offered on two separate occasions to enable greater participation, but workshop content will be the same.

The remaining three workshops will consider strategies the state can take to maximize Delaware’s resilience to climate impacts. Each of these three workshops will be offered once and will focus on a different climate change impact: sea level rise, increased temperatures and heavy precipitation and flooding.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend one or more workshops in the series. Attendance at one workshop is not required for attendance at another.

Workshop one, “Minimizing Greenhouse Gas Emissions,” is set for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 15 and repeated at 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 17; workshop two, “Maximizing Resilience to Sea Level Rise,” is set for 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 24; workshop three, “Maximizing Resilience to Increased Temperatures,” is set for 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 29; and workshop four, “Maximizing Resilience to Heavy Precipitation and Flooding,” is set for 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 1.

Workshops will be held virtually via Zoom. Registration for the workshops is required. Instructions for how to download and use Zoom will be sent to registered participants prior to each workshop. Register at declimateplan.org.

The workshops will be recorded and posted on declimateplan.org. For those unable to participate in the workshops, an interactive online survey will be available to provide comments and ideas on possible climate change solutions for Delaware.

For more about the virtual public workshop series, or to learn more about climate change in Delaware, visit declimateplan.org.