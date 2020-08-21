Southern States Milford donates to Kent-Sussex Industries

Delaware News Desk

Along with members of the public, Southern States in Milford celebrated National Nonprofit Day on Aug. 17 by selling five gallon buckets for $10 each, donating $5 from each sale to Kent-Sussex Industries Inc.

Customers who purchased a bucket received a 20% discount on items they could fit inside.

KSI is a not-for-profit agency providing vocational training, employment, supported employment, community integration, transportation, day habilitation, life enrichment and nutritional services to individuals with disabilities throughout Kent and Sussex counties.

For more, call 422-4014, ext. 3015, or email hollisa@ksiinc.org.