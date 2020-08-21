Organ, Tissue Donor Awareness Board honors PSA scholarship winners

Delaware News Desk

The Delaware Organ and Tissue Donor Awareness Board honored the winners of the third annual Organ Donor Awareness PSA Scholarship Contest at its virtual quarterly meeting Aug. 10.

In Kent County, William Bush, Caesar Rodney High School, received $1,000.

In New Castle County, Caroline Moloney, Padua Academy, received $1,000, and Alice Pifferi, Caravel Academy, received $500.

In Sussex County, Sydney Scharf, Delmar High School, received $1,000, and Aaron Cave, also Delmar High School, received $500.

The board funds the video public service contest, open to Delaware high school students, to increase awareness among young people about becoming a designated organ and tissue donor in Delaware.

The scholarship contest is organized by the Delaware Department of Education and Gift of Life, a regional donor program that serves Delaware, Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and promotes the value of organ and tissue donations with the general public.

“As board members, our responsibility is to raise awareness about the need for organ and tissue donation in Delaware and to encourage our fellow Delawareans to become designated donors,” said Jill Fredel, chair of the Delaware Organ and Tissue Donor Awareness Board. “This year’s scholarship winners shared personal stories and involved fellow students in helping to get that message across through their videos. We congratulate all of the scholarship winners for creating new ways for us to reach young people about why organ and tissue donation matters.”

This year’s theme was “The importance of becoming an organ and tissue donor.”

To view a YouTube playlist of the first-place videos, visit de.gov/1te. To register or become a designated organ and tissue donor in Delaware, visit registerme.org/register.aspx.