DART paratransit resumes onboard ticket, cash fare collection Aug. 31

Delaware News Desk

DART Paratransit riders can once again pay their Paratransit fare using tickets and cash starting Aug. 31, as the option to be billed for trips will no longer be available.

Customers are encouraged to use DART Pass, the mobile fare payment app for a contactless payment option.

DART Pass is a contactless, cash-free and convenient way for riders to pay their fare. The free app is available for download at the Apple Store and Google Play. In addition, the DART Transit app offers the Paratransit ETA feature, which lets paratransit customers know when their ride will be arriving; visit the Apple Store or Google Play for the free app.

The safety and well-being of customers and employees is DART’s top priority. DART continues to limit the number of passengers allowed on each bus at any given time, based on bus seating capacity. Riders must wear face coverings when riding any DART bus, fixed route or paratransit. Those not wearing face coverings will not be allowed to board the bus. Children 12 and younger are not required to wear a face covering, nor are individuals who are unable to wear a face covering due to a medical condition; children ages 2 and younger must not wear them. Practice social distancing when riding and do not ride the bus if sick.

DART buses continue to be thoroughly disinfected, as well as areas of frequent contact. DART operators are provided with face masks, gloves and hand sanitizer for their personal use. Public facilities and lobbies are continually being disinfected including counters, public seating and door handles.

The Delaware Transit Corporation, a subsidiary of the Delaware Department of Transportation, operates DART First State. For more, visit dartfirststate.com.