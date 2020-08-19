League of Women Voters, Dogfish Head to celebrate 100 years of women’s suffrage

Delaware News Desk

The League of Women Voters of Delaware will partner with Dogfish Head Craft Brewery to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment — the ruling that granted women the right to vote — with a virtual happy hour event at 5 p.m. Aug. 26.

“The league immediately considered Dogfish Head for this collaboration because they have a history of community support,” said Carol Jones, president of the League of Women Voters of Delaware. “We were thrilled about the idea of them brewing a special beer in honor of the occasion, and they graciously accepted the challenge.”

The “Centennial Suds Celebration” is named after the special-edition Dogfish Head beer brewed especially for the 100th anniversary. The American Lager, Centennial Suds, was developed and produced by women brewers and will be available to purchase starting Aug. 22 at Dogfish Head EmPOURium, 316 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach. The brewers will be recognized at the virtual celebration, along with representatives from the league and some of Delaware’s women elected officials. Gwendolyn Miller, president of the Sussex County League, will moderate the event.

In addition to 100 years of women’s suffrage, the League of Women Voters is celebrating its 100th year, as it was founded just six months before the ratification of the 19th amendment, on Feb. 144, 1920. The virtual celebration will be open to a national audience and expects to host up to 500 attendees from leagues across the U.S. It will also be open to the public for viewing on Facebook Live. Attendees are encouraged to have a Centennial Suds, or any other preferred beverage, a la happy hour. Guests will have the opportunity to socialize in Zoom breakout rooms.

“The league was founded to educate voters about issues, so they could cast educated votes,” said Jones. “This milestone reminds us of the long battle it took to achieve passage of the 19th Amendment and that we're still fighting for voting rights today. Part of our mission is to fight for fair and equal access to voting for all Americans and we'll continue that fight for the next 100 years if necessary.”

The League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan political organization, encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues and influences public policy through education and advocacy. Membership is open to men and women of all ages. With more than 750 affiliates across the county, the League is one of the nation’s most trusted organizations for providing voter information.

For more, visit my.lwv.org/delaware.