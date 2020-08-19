HUD awards more than $1M to Delaware public housing authorities

Delaware News Desk

U.S. Housing and Urban Development Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Joseph J. DeFelice announced that $1,076,442 has been awarded to help low-income families in Delaware during the coronavirus pandemic.

The funding can be used by Public Housing Authorities to help families assisted by Housing Choice Vouchers and Mainstream Vouchers prevent, prepare for and respond to the coronavirus.

The funding, part of $472 million awarded nationwide, is made available by the coronavirus relief bill President Donald Trump signed into law on March 27.

"This funding will provide additional resources to public housing authorities to make sure people have a decent, safe and affordable place to call home," said HUD Secretary Ben Carson." HUD continues to work with our public housing authorities to protect American families from this invisible enemy, including vulnerable residents in the Housing Choice Voucher Program."

“These new funds are important and will go a long way to help low-income residents secure and retain affordable housing during this unprecedented time,” said Hunter Kurtz, assistant secretary for Public and Indian Housing.

“Each day our partners throughout the Mid-Atlantic are working to overcome the challenges presented by COVID-19,” said DeFelice. “With this new funding, more than $1 million in the First State alone, there will be many more opportunities to help those who are and will be in need due to the pandemic.”

The Housing Choice Voucher Program includes the Mainstream Program which provides tenant-based vouchers that serve low-income households.

The eligible coronavirus-related activities include, but are not limited to, the following:

— Procuring cleaning supplies and/or services to maintain safe and sanitary HCV units, including common areas of PHA-owned Project Based Voucher projects.

— Relocation of participating families to health units or other designated units for testing, hospitalization or quarantine, or transportation to these locations to limit the exposure that could be caused by using mass transportation.

— Additional costs to supportive services vendors incurred due to coronavirus.

— Costs to retain or increase owner participation in the HCV Program, such as incentive or retention costs — e.g. the PHA offers owner an incentive payment to participate in recognition of added difficulties of making units available for HCV families to rent while stay-at-home orders or social distancing practices are in effect.

— Costs for providing childcare for the children of PHA staff that would not have otherwise been incurred — e.g. children are at home due to school closings, PHA staff are working outside of regular work schedules, etc..

For more on HUD's response to the novel coronavirus pandemic and the actions the Department has taken, visit HUD.gov/coronavirus.