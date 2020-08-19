DelDOT’s US 301 project wins regional award

Delaware News Desk

The Delaware Department of Transportation’s U.S. 301 Mainline Project earned regional recognition in the America’s Transportation Awards for reducing crashes and saving lives, expanding reliable access to economic opportunities for community members and revitalizing communities.

Transportation projects in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania earned regional recognition.

“The people who planned, engineered and built these projects deserve recognition for the positive impacts they have provided through these investments in local communities,” said Patrick McKenna, director of the Missouri Department of Transportation and the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials 2019-20 president. “Their work represents a dedication to connecting people and improving local economies while implementing creative solutions.”

In the America’s Transportation Awards competition sponsored by AASHTO, AAA and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, state DOTs compete in three categories: quality of life/community development, best use of technology and innovation and operations excellence. Each category is also designated by budget size: small, less than $25 million; medium, $25 million to $200 million; and large, more than $200 million. Projects are judged within their region.

In the Northeastern region, seven states nominated 15 projects; the Delaware Department of Transportation’s U.S. 301 Mainline Project was recognized for operations excellence in the large category.

The three highest-scoring projects from each regional competition earn a place on a “top 12” list of projects that will compete for the national grand prize, selected by an independent panel of industry judges, and the People’s Choice Award, chosen by the general public through online voting. These top national winners each receive $10,000 cash awards to be donated to a charity or scholarship of the state DOT’s choosing.

The 12 finalists will be announced and online voting for the People’s Choice Award will begin in August. National award winners will be announced later this year.

For more, visit americastransportationawards.org.