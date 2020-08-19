Brandywine Valley SPCA to hold pet wellness day Aug. 23 in Wilmington, Chester

Delaware News Desk

The Brandywine Valley Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals will hold a free pet wellness day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 23 at the Chester Township Municipal Building, 1150 Engle St., Chester, Pennsylvania, and Tilton Park, West Eighth and North Broom streets, Wilmington, to help families care for their pets through a grant from the Petco Foundation.

Free services include rabies vaccines, distemper and feline viral rhinotracheitis, calicivirus and panleukopenia vaccines, microchipping and pet food.

The BVSPCA has partnered with Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki and Chester Township leadership to provide these services in Wilmington and Chester Township. Pennsylvania or Delaware residents may participate in either location.

To help maintain safety and proper distancing, advance registration is required, attendees must be 18 years or older, each signup is limited to two adults and all attendees must wear masks. Register at bvspca.org/shotclinic-aug2020.

BVSPCA safety net programs like free wellness days and pet food pantries help families care for their pets during times of financial difficulty.

“Considering the significant increase in families struggling financially this year, we wanted to add free wellness services to the pet food pantry services we’ve been offering to alleviate the stress of caring for family pets,” said BVSPCA CEO Adam Lamb. “No family should have to give up their pet to a shelter or trim back on basic, essential care simply for financial reasons.”

“Wilmington cares about animals and their owners, so we are very happy to join with the Brandywine Valley SPCA to again host this free pet clinic and urge you to tell your neighbors and friends about it,” said Purzycki. “The BVSPCA does a tremendous amount of work regarding pet care, adoption, and education, and I urge you also to continue supporting their efforts.”

Annual rabies and distemper vaccinations protect pets against the most common potentially fatal infectious diseases. For puppies and kittens, distemper vaccinations should begin at 6 weeks of age followed by a series of boosters then a rabies vaccination at 3 months of age.

For more, visit bvspca.org.