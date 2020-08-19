3 Delaware schools receive National Banner recognition

Delaware News Desk

Special Olympics Delaware announced Aug. 19 that three Delaware schools — Cape Henlopen High School, F.N. Postlethwaite Middle School and Major George S. Welch Elementary School — were named official National Banner Unified Champion Schools for their commitment to inclusion.

Selected by a National Certifying Body to receive the designation, each school completed an application process describing how they met 10 standards of excellence focusing on unified sports, inclusive youth leadership and whole-school engagement.

Only 155 schools throughout the U.S. received this distinction for the 2019-20 school year. Delaware now has eight schools designated National Banner Schools.

To become eligible for National Banner status in the 2019-20 school year, the three schools had to have been named Delaware Banner Schools for the 2018-19 school year.

Schools retain their State and National Banner School status for a period of four years provided they continue to meet all requirements and work to enhance all three components of their Unified Champion Schools program.

National Banner Schools are Banneker Elementary, 2018-19; Caesar Rodney High School, 2018-19; Cape Henlopen High School, 2019-2020; McKean High School, 2018-19; Middletown High School, 2018-19; Postlethwait Middle School, 2019-20; Ross Elementary, 2018-19; and Welch Elementary, 2019-20.

State Banner Schools are Banneker Elementary, 2017-18; Caesar Rodney High School, 2017-18; Cape Henlopen High School, 2018-19; Cooke Elementary, 2019-20; Dover High School, 2018-19; Fifer Middle School, 2019-20; McKean High School, 2017-18; Middletown High School, 2017-18; Milford Central Academy, 2019-20; Milford High School, 2019-20; Milton Elementary, 2019-20; Mispillion Elementary, 2019-20; Old State Elementary, 2019-20; Postlethwait Middle School, 2018-19; P.S. DuPont Middle School, 2017-18; Ross Elementary, 2017-18; Smyrna High School, 2019-20; Stokes Elementary, 2019-20; Welch Elementary, 2018-19; and West Seaford Elementary, 2018-19.

For more on the National Banner program, visit bit.ly/2EnQXVD.