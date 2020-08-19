2020 Military & Veterans Mental Health Summit to begin Aug. 31

Delaware News Desk

To provide America’s veterans with resources and tools for improved mental health, Wilmington Veterans Affairs Medical Center mental health professionals will participate in the 2020 Military & Veterans Mental Health Summit, Aug. 31 to Sept. 4.

The summit, hosted by the Mental Health Association in Delaware, will focus on addressing mental health issues facing America’s men and women who have served and are currently serving in the armed forces.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s summit will be held virtually over Zoom. Participation is free, but registration is required.

The schedule includes the keynote address “Veterans Perceptions of Behavioral Health Services” by Larence Kirby, executive director of the Delaware Office of Veterans Affairs, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 31; “Virtual Resources and Telehealth” from 10 to 11 a.m. or 2 to 3 p.m. Sept. 1; "Suicide Prevention, Intervention and the Crisis Hotline" from 10 to 11 a.m. or 2 to 3 p.m. Sept. 2; “Personal Self-Care,” 10 to 11 a.m. or 2 to 3 p.m. Sept. 3; and “Cognitive Approach to Resiliency,” from 10 to 11 a.m. or 2 to 3 p.m. Sept. 4.

For registration and more, visit mhainde.org/education/military-veterans-mental-health-summit.