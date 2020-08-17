Prime Hook’s Fowler Beach to reopen for wildlife-dependent use Aug. 29

Delaware News Desk

The Fowler Beach area of Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge that has been closed since March for the benefit of federally and state protected beach-nesting and migratory shorebirds, including red knot, piping plovers, oystercatchers, least terns and other species, will reopen Aug. 29.

This management decision resulted in the refuge having another extremely successful season for fledgling federally threatened piping plovers and least terns which are state-endangered in Delaware.

The beach nesting habitat will reopen for full use by wildlife-dependent visitors.

Dogs must be leashed; Prime Hook is a carry-in, carry-out refuge for trash and recycling.

For more, call 684-8419 or visit fws.gov/refuge/prime_hook.