Masonic Charities of Delaware contributes to Warriors Helping Warriors

Delaware News Desk

Masonic Charities of Delaware contributed $5,000 to Warriors Helping Warriors in a presentation made by Charities Board President S. Curtis Cole, accompanied by Fred Roland, past president of the charity, July 8 at the Masonic Lodge, Dover.

Warriors Helping Warriors was started by Kevin Conley and his family, in December 2013 in Middletown. They sought out other veterans from Iraq and Afghanistan who had been frustrated working through the Department of Veterans Affairs system dealing with health and benefits due them. The Brian Conley Veteran Resiliency Center is an educational, counseling and residential center for veterans and their families to receive support while reintegrating back into society after active duty.

For more on Warriors Helping Warriors, visit whwhwonline.org.