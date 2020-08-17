Local students graduate from Widener University

Delaware News Desk

More than 1,100 undergraduate and graduate students were conferred degrees this year from Widener University in Chester, Pennsylvania, including several local students.

Of Dover, William Clifton, graduated with a Master of Social Work from Widener's School of Human Service Professions; Lisa Gonzalez graduated with a Master of Business Administration in health care management from Widener's School of Business Administration; Tara Neal graduated with a Doctor of Physical Therapy from Widener's School of Human Service Professions; Erica Paul graduated with a Master of Social Work from Widener's School of Human Service Professions; and Ruth Yeboah graduated with a Master of Social Work from Widener's School of Human Service Professions.

Hardi Patel, of Magnolia, graduated with a Master of Science in nursing in family (individual across the lifespan) certified registered nurse practitioner from Widener's School of Nursing.