Chesapeake Utilities employees continue participation in community boards

Delaware News Desk

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. announced Aug. 17 its continued emphasis on serving its communities by partnering with organizations committed to developing young people and focusing on supporting a cleaner, more sustainable future.

Autumn Chalabala, director of business operations at Chesapeake Utilities, is a member of the board of directors for the Greater Dover Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware, and Dean Holden, manager of business development and sales for Chesapeake Utilities, is a member of the board of trustees for The Nature Conservancy in Pennsylvania and Delaware.

“Our company has a long history of partnering with these two great organizations,” said Shane Breakie, vice president of Chesapeake Utilities. “Autumn and Dean have both demonstrated a willingness to be involved with our communities throughout their careers, and their experiences serve them well in these roles. While we are unable to gather and volunteer in traditional ways at this time, we look forward to doing so when it is determined that we can safely gather in-person again.”

“The Nature Conservancy in Delaware is grateful for Chesapeake Utilities’ long-time support of our conservation mission, and Dean Holden has been a welcome member of our board of trustees,” said Lori Brennan, executive director of The Nature Conservancy. “Dean brings a wealth of experience, and I’m confident he will continue the legacy of strong leadership that our board has provided.”

“We are very fortunate to have Autumn as an invaluable member of our board of directors,” said James Collins, chairman, Greater Dover Boys & Girls Clubs. “Among her many contributions, she was instrumental in supporting the kids this year through her work on a coat drive, building beautiful baskets for auction and working tirelessly on our largest ‘fun’-draiser, Dancing with the Delaware Stars. We greatly appreciate her passion for the kids in our community.”

In her current role at Chesapeake Utilities, Chalabala is responsible for providing business analytics, project management and strategic sourcing, as well as technology and business improvements. In his current role at Chesapeake Utilities, Holden is responsible for working with government, commercial and industrial customers to promote economic development opportunities to communities as a result of increased natural gas growth and expansion.

In addition, Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Executive Vice President and General Counsel Jim Moriarty is beginning his fourth year as a member of the board of directors at the Pauline F. and W. David Robbins Family YMCA in Cambridge, Maryland.

For more on Chesapeake Utilities, visit chpkgas.com.