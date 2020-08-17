Carper, Coons demand answers from Postmaster General on mail service delays

Delaware News Desk

Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons, both D-Delaware, joined Sen. Gary Peters, D-Michigan, ranking member of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, and the entire Senate Democratic caucus on Aug. 17 to demand answers from Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on significant operational changes he directed that have caused serious delays for postal customers in Delaware and across the country.

In a letter, the senators called on DeJoy to testify before Congress and provide clear, transparent answers on service delays that have caused seniors and veterans to miss their prescription medications, small businesses to lose money and customers over delayed packages, and other serious disruptions that affect communities across the country who count on the Postal Service for timely delivery.

“In the weeks since you began to implement these changes, we have seen a steep increase in constituent concerns about mail delays, including restricted mail movement, limitations on carriers’ abilities to timely deliver mail and, most concerning, risks to receipt of critical mail involving life-saving medication and ballots for the upcoming general election,” wrote the senators. “The Postal Service is a public institution that both serves and belongs to every person in our nation. As a result, we call on you to testify before Congress about all changes you have made and plan to make as postmaster general. The lack of transparency so far regarding the intent, scope and responsibility for changes at the Postal Service is unacceptable.”

The previous week, Carper and Coons made an initial request urging USPS to fix delays and avoid cost increases for election mail. The Aug. 17 letter broadens the call for oversight over the issue of delays following changes made by the recently appointed postmaster general.

