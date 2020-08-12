YWCA Delaware, United Way to sponsor 21-Day Racial Equity Challenge

Delaware News Desk

The 21-Day Racial Equity Challenge, powered by YWCA Delaware and United Way of Delaware and beginning Aug. 17, is a chance for participants to build more effective social justice habits.

The challenge will tackle issues of race, power, privilege and leadership. Join thousands of other Delawareans in this 21-day journey of self-discovery that completed online. Registered participants will receive a daily email challenge — such as reading an article, listening to a podcast or watching a video — and are then encouraged to reflect on that content and to relate the situation to their own lives. The goal is to build new understandings by challenging participants’ thoughts and conditioning about racism and equity in Delaware. It’s a personal commitment to devote 5-30 minutes a day, for 21 days, to learn about the history and impact of racism in Delaware, and the ways that bias, prejudice, privilege and oppression show up in people’s everyday lives.

Emails will begin going out to registered participants Aug. 17 and will continue Mondays through Fridays through Sept. 14. Participants are encouraged to join in conversations on the 21-Day Racial Equity Challenge Facebook group, where participants can discuss content and build connections with others taking the challenge.

For registration and more, visit bit.ly/33Sgp2b.