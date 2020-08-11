Southern States Milford to support KSI on National Nonprofit Day

Delaware News Desk

Southern States Milford Cooperative, 7308 Williamsville Road, Milford, will support Kent-Sussex Industries Inc. during National Nonprofit Day, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 17.

KSI will receive $5 from each bucket purchased for $10, and the customer will receive 20% off everything they can fit in the bucket.

KSI is a not-for-profit agency providing vocational training and employment, community integration, transportation, day habilitation, life enrichment and nutritional services.

For more, call 422-4014, ext. 3015, or email hollisa@ksiinc.org.