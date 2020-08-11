Serafin Ensemble cancels ‘Songs of Norway’ concert

Delaware News Desk

The Serafin Ensemble concert “Songs of Norway,” scheduled for Aug. 22, has been canceled due to COVID-19 travel and safety issues.

Advance ticketholders will receive a full refund. The “Songs of Norway” concert is planned for inclusion in the 2021 Serafin Summer Music Festival.

The Serafins announce “Beethoven’s Fifth,” a concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 16. The program celebrates Beethoven’s 250th birthday with a selection of works by the classical composer. On the program are sonatas No. 5 for violin and piano and for cello and piano, and the Fifth Symphony in its piano four-hands transcriptions.

For more, visit serafinensemble.org.