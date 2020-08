Delaware News Desk

The Pink Tractor Breast Cancer Awareness fundraiser will sell barbecue chicken platters beginning at 10 a.m. Aug. 22 on Savannah Road in Lewes, between the Beacon Motel and Lewes Dairy.

Platters include barbecue chicken, baked beans, roll and chips for $10 per person.

Proceeds will assist with breast cancer awareness, team equipment and tournaments.

For more, call 249-3630 or 682-1174.