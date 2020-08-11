First State Antique Tractor Club to meet Aug. 18

Delaware News Desk

The regular meeting of the First State Antique Tractor Club will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 18 at the Greenwood VFW, at the corner of Governors Avenue and Mill Street, Greenwood.

Because of health concerns for members and guests, the club’s September 2020 show has been canceled; planning for the June 2021 show will begin, along with upcoming club business.

CDC guidelines will be observed at this meeting; attendees are asked to wear a face mask and keep six feet apart. Light refreshments will be served.

For more, email maraleneg1@verizon.net.