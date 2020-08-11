DuPont’s Bryan Barton named Kavli Foundation Emerging Leader in Chemistry Lecturer

Delaware News Desk

Bryan Barton was selected to present The Kavli Foundation Emerging Leader in Chemistry Lecture at the American Chemical Society Fall 2020 Virtual Meeting & Expo, set for Aug. 17-20 with the theme “Moving Chemistry from Bench to Market.”

Barton is a research group leader at DuPont Electronics & Imaging, where he leads a team developing new materials for chemical mechanical planarization, a key process in semiconductor fabrication. In his lecture, “Innovator’s Guide to Industrial Impact,” he will share learnings from his recent work at DuPont developing novel polyurethane chemistries for the semiconductor industry, as well as prior work at The Dow Chemical Co. in which he developed a carbon-fiber manufacturing process for the automotive industry.

“Leading an R&D group at DuPont, my team is able to deliver innovative solutions that meet our customers’ emerging needs and technical success also corresponds to a strong commercial and industry impact,” said Barton. “I’m sincerely honored to be selected for the Kavli Foundation lectureship and look forward to sharing perspectives on industrial innovation during the ACS Fall Meeting.”

Barton earned his Bachelor of Science in chemistry at Millikin University and his doctorate in chemistry at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

The lectureship is awarded to an outstanding early career chemical scientist who is highly regarded by his or her peers for significant contributions to an area of chemistry or a multidisciplinary area of chemistry.