Delaware Farm Bureau announces 2020-21 scholarship winners

Delaware News Desk

The Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee of the Delaware Farm Bureau announced on Aug. 10 its two scholarship winners for the 2020-21 school year.

Maci Carter, of Harrington, and Shannon O’Hara, of Milford, will each be awarded with $1,000 from the committee to benefit their college education.

Headed to the University of Delaware this fall, Carter will continue cultivating her farming background through the agriculture and natural resources degree program with the intention of teaching agriculture in the future.

She graduated from Lake Forest High School in Felton this year as the class vice president and was a member and past president of the Lake Forest FFA Chapter. She currently serves as the 2020-21 Delaware FFA state treasurer.

An athlete, Carter also played varsity field hockey, basketball and soccer. She was involved in the Manship Chapel Youth Group, a mentoring program and the Peach Blossom 4-H Club where she served in multiple positions including president, recording secretary and historian. Her involvement with the 4-H also included vice president roles with both the Kent County 4-H Junior Council and Delaware 4-H State Teen Council.

O’Hara will attend Stevenson University in Maryland for business communications after graduating from the hospitality and tourism management pathway at Sussex Technical High School earlier this year.

She was very active in high school as the secretary and president of the Multiplying Good club, vice president and president of the student government, vice president of the school’s National Technical Honor Society chapter and captain of the Sussex Tech Reflections Color Guard. She was also involved in the concert choir; Bella Voce, Sussex Tech’s advanced women’s choir; DECA; National Honor Society; and the Student Advisory Committee.

Outside of school, O’Hara is a member of the Slaughter Beach Memorial Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, the Sussex County Youth Philanthropy Board and the Delaware State Fair Junior Fair Board. This past year, she also served as the Delaware Farm Bureau's State Youth Ambassador.

Her resume includes 13 years of membership to the Houston Cardinals 4-H Club where she served in leadership positions such as vice president and president. Participation in 4-H allowed her to experience other opportunities such as becoming a day camp counselor, membership with the Kent County 4-H Junior Council and traveling to the National 4-H Healthy Living Summit, National 4-H Conference and National 4-H Congress. She earned legacy awards through 4-H and was an active exhibitor at the Delaware State Fair.

Carter and O’Hara were announced as scholarships awardees during the annual Antique Tractor Pull Contest held by the DEFB’S YF&R each year during the Delaware State Fair.