Masonic Charities of Delaware contributes to Green Beret Project

Delaware News Desk

Masonic Charities of Delaware contributed $5,000 to the Green Beret Project on July 8.

The project offers at-risk youth dynamic programming after school and on weekends.

During these sessions, adult cadres build rapport and trust while identifying the future young leaders for the program.

It includes informal and formal mentorship for youth, including addressing areas of need. As youth show they are dependable through service projects, regular attendance and responsible behavior, they are invited to become leaders in the organization. The cadre monitors grades, behavior and home life to assist parents and guardians to keep kids in school and on-track to graduate.

As Green Beret Project youth mature, they are given opportunities to explore vocational training or college prep. The project’s network of partners offers the potential for part-time jobs and apprenticeships.

Operating primarily on volunteers and limited funding, the Green Beret Project has been able to achieve disproportionate effects with minimal resources.

For more, visit thegreenberetproject.org.