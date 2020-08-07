YWCA Delaware Workability Career Roundtable set for Aug. 11-13

Delaware News Desk

YWCA Delaware’s Wo(men) Achieving New Directions program will hold a three-session Virtual Career Roundtable from Aug. 11-13 to help people develop effective job search/workforce strategies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The virtual forum is designed for those in the job market who are currently unemployed, not certain of how to transfer their job skills, may have recently graduated with limited job experience or need support developing their next action steps to relaunch their career. The roundtables can help participants prepare a job search plan, create a brand through a strengths analysis, navigate through virtual interviews and link to employment opportunities. Technical assistance will be provided with presentations from guest speakers.

“During this pandemic, it has become critically important that people find new ways to advance and stand out,” said program facilitator Monterrey Luckey, director of Think Next – MOJO Consulting, which is partnering with the YWCA. “This Virtual Career Roundtable series will help shift your thinking to a growth mindset, leverage your current skills and navigate your way to thrive in your career.”

The cost is $20; register at ywcade.org/wand. Scholarships are available.

For more, email wand@ywcade.org.

