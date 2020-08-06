VFW honors Delaware department commander

Delaware News Desk

The Veterans of Foreign Wars announced Marc L. Garduno Sr. achieved All-American status as a department commander.

Garduno, a life member of Post 3238 in Camden, is one of 33 VFW department commanders worldwide to earn the title of All-American Commander this year and one of seven Triple Crown winners. His hard work played an integral role in helping the organization successfully remain focused on its service to veterans amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Commanders like Marc Garduno are a fine example of VFW leadership, and it’s their hard work and dedication to the mission and values of our organization that has rightly earned them this great honor,” said VFW Membership Director Rick Butler.

To achieve this honor, department commanders must meet strict requirements in their role to include exceptional leadership, authentic accomplishment in membership growth and strong support of VFW core programs, Butler said. The achievement also marks Garduno’s final step towards earning the organization’s distinction of VFW Triple Crown award winner, which can be achieved by making All-American commander status at the three levels of post, district and department.

For more, visit vfw.org.