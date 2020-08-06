Kraft Heinz donates $46K to Food Bank of Delaware

Delaware News Desk

Kraft Heinz presented the Food Bank of Delaware with a $46,428 donation Aug. 8 to support its children’s Backpack Program and COVID-19 relief efforts.

Through the Backpack Program, children at risk of hunger receive bags full of healthy, easy-to-prepare food for weekends and holidays when school is not in session. The donation will enable the Food Bank to provide weekend and holiday meals to 74 students for an entire year and 78,000 meals to Delawareans who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more on the Food Bank of Delaware, visit fbd.org.