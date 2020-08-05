William Henry, Dover car shop work through Isaias drama

One day after Tropical Storm Isaias struck William Henry Middle School and rendered it uninhabitable, the district is considering all options for its kids.

“Everything is on the table. The goal is to always make sure the kids and the staff are taken care of,” Ade Kuforiji, interim assistant superintendent for Capital said. “So we'll shift whatever we need to shift.”

The district hasn’t decided how it’ll start the school year. It will present a revised calendar to the Board of Education for approval Thursday.

Officials declined to share details regarding the revised calendar because it’s not finalized. They also must decide where to send William Henry's roughly 1,000 fifth and sixth grade students.

Isaias attacked the school’s roof, gymnasium, entrance and a wing of classrooms attached to the entrance the most, Kuforiji said.

Dr. Sylvia Henderson, interim superintendent for Capital, said misinformation spread yesterday that the middle school was condemned by the Dover Fire Marshal's office. She explained that the building has only been deemed unsafe.

The interim superintendent added that there are plans to keep William Henry around.

"This is a historic landmark for our black community," Henderson said.“We're going to do everything we can to preserve it. That's very important to us and it's very important to our community."

Storm was ‘thrilling’

Down the block from William Henry, S&S Auto Detailing also felt the wrath of Isaias.

Jailynn Corbin, co-owner of the detail shop, said part of his roof was damaged and the wind blew their door in. A massive tree fell behind his shop and knocked off the front bumper of one the cars he was fixing up to sell.

Corbin said he was inside his office when Isaias hit Carver Road.

“It wasn’t too scary. It was more thrilling, because we didn’t think it was going to happen,” the 20-year-old said. “We kept getting alerts, but it came out of nowhere.

“I remember the dude next door said he saw it coming. I didn’t see it coming because I was inside the shop. But I heard it and I could see our door moving,” Corbin added.

The entrepreneur said he’s waiting for the adjuster to come and give an estimate on his shop’s damage.

Since he heard it may take a month for his shop to get fixed, he and his partner have been kicking around ideas that might allow them to continue making money during the repairs.

“We’re probably gonna get a big tent and work out of there,” Corbin said. “Either that, or the landlord might find us a temporary building so we can still work.”