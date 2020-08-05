Delmarva Power restoring power despite after Tropical Storm Isaias

Delaware News Desk

Delmarva Power made major progress overnight, restoring electric service to customers and managing major tree damage, broken poles, downed wires and damaged electric equipment caused by Tropical Storm Isaias, the company announced Aug. 5.

More than 800 personnel, including company crews, local contractors and resources from several other companies from as far away as Florida and Texas, are assisting in the restoration effort for the more than 115,000 customers who lost power.

As of 8 a.m. Aug 5, Delmarva Power restored service to more than 100,000 customers, and crews continued to work 12- to 16-hour shifts as part of the round-the-clock effort to restore the remaining 15,000 customers impacted by Tropical Storm Isaias.

After assessing system damage through the night, estimated times of restoration are now available for customers. Based on the current damage, service for most customers will be restored by the end of the day Thursday, Aug. 6, and the company expects all customers, including those in the most heavily damaged areas, to have their service restored by the evening of Friday, Aug. 7. The storm’s high and sustained winds, heavy rains and, in some areas, tornadoes caused extensive damage across the service area.

Customers can visit delmarva.com, use the company’s mobile app or call 800-898-8042 for the latest estimate of when service will be restored to their home or business. It is important for customers to understand that these estimates can, and do, change. Estimated times of restoration are based on current conditions and damage. When crews arrive on site and assess damage for a particular outage, the crew will provide an anticipated restoration time for customers in that area. The company may continue to update the estimated times of restoration as crews perform their work and understand the extent of the needed repairs. Restoration times for specific outages may change frequently.

“We understand that as outages go into another day and possibly into Friday for some, customers need to make plans for themselves and their family members and timely updates are important,” said Gary Stockbridge, Delmarva Power region president. “Our crews, along with support crews who joined us from other regions, worked through the night so we could not only assess the damage, but also begin restoring as many customers as possible. We appreciate our customers continued patience as we repair the significant damage caused by this destructive tropical storm.”

As work continues, Delmarva Power urges customers to take precautions for their safety; stay away from downed power lines and report them to Delmarva Power immediately. Check on neighbors, friends, the elderly and others who may be without service. Exercise caution when using generators to power a home and never use a generator, grill or other similar devices indoors or in an attached garage.

Delmarva Power activated its Emergency Response Organization ahead of the storm and all available personnel are responding to restore service safely and as efficiently. The company also has enhanced staffing in place in the company’s call center, dispatch centers and in the field to respond to customer needs.

Delmarva Power is following its storm restoration process, which prioritizes addressing life-threatening, safety and health situations, including critical customers such as hospitals, nursing homes, and fire and police facilities. The company will then work to repair equipment that will restore power to the greatest number of customers first, which will include repairing damage to the transmission system across the service area.

For more, visit delmarva.com.