KSI 3 Club Golf Tournament set for Sept. 16 at The Rookery North

Kent Sussex Industries Inc.’s 31st annual 3 Club Golf Tournament is set for Sept. 16 at The Rookery North Golf Club, 6152 S. Rehoboth Blvd., Milford.

Though there will be some COVID-related changes, community sponsorship still supports KSI. Major sponsors to date are L&W Insurance and WSFS Bank. Golf Cart sponsors include Highmark Delaware Blue Cross Blue Shield; i.g. Burton & Co.; Pep-Up Inc.; and Sharp Energy.

Sponsorship and golfing opportunities are still available. Golfer registration, limited to the first 25 teams, includes a round of golf with cart, free range balls, two mulligans, two chances for the putting contest, lunch and dinner, a goody bag, a door prize and a team photo provided by Mike Baker of C.M. Baker Photography.

For more, call 422-4014, ext. 3015, or email hollisa@ksiinc.org.