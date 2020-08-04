Coons comments on Maj. Gen. Carol Timmons' death

Delaware News Desk

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, released a statement Aug. 3 on the death of retired Air Force Maj. Gen. Carol A. Timmons.

"With a career spanning 42-plus years of service, Carol Timmons rode many first waves along her journey from second lieutenant to major general with the Delaware National Guard," said Coons. "Carol's quiet confidence and determination propelled her to the position of a well-respected leader of leaders. She was deeply sincere and positive, and she had a unique gift for making those around her feel valued and appreciated. A decorated aviator devoted to her country, her family and her fellow airmen, Carol trailblazed her way over the clouds and onto countless airfields in far-reaching corners of the world. During her remarkable career, she carried with her the principles of fairness, kindness and equality. Annie and I are heartbroken by Carol's passing, and we pray for Lynn and the rest of their family and friends. May Carol be remembered always as a genuinely humble, good-natured and decent person."

Timmons was a veteran of Operations Desert Shield, Desert Storm, Southern Watch, Joint Guard, Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom. In 2008, she earned a Bronze Star Medal for her service commanding a combat deployment in Afghanistan. She also earned both Army and Air Force pilot wings, flying both helicopters and cargo aircraft.

In February 2017, Timmons, serving as adjutant general of the Delaware National Guard, joined Coons as his guest at the State of the Union Address. Timmons, who also flew passenger aircraft for both Pan Am and United Airlines, died Aug. 2. She was 62 years old.