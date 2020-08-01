Carper, Coons, Blunt Rochester celebrate groundbreaking of new hangar at Dover AFB

Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons and Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, all D-Delaware, celebrated the July 31 groundbreaking of a $41.2 million maintenance hangar for C-5M Super Galaxy and C-17A Globemaster III aircraft at Dover Air Force Base.

“For too long now, our world-class Dover Air Force base has not had a hangar large enough to fully enclose its aircraft so maintenance can be performed any day of the year, regardless of weather,” said Carper, a 23-year veteran of the Navy. “For decades, I, along with our congressional delegation, have been working tirelessly to ensure Dover Air Force Base has modern facilities to perform its missions. I also worked to modernize the Air Force’s fleet of C-5s, and over the past nine years, C-5M flight crews operating out of Dover Air Force Base have helped make the C-5M the world’s top aviation record holder. Needless to say, I’m so proud of the servicemen and women that serve at Dover, and I’m thankful that we can help them get the space, tools and resources they so vitally need and rightfully deserve as they carry out their mission, and continue to break world records.”

“Dover Air Force Base is one of the finest military bases in the country, and I’ve been working to get funds for a C-5M maintenance hangar for several years,” said Coons, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and Senate Air Force Caucus. “I’m glad that its construction will soon be underway. The men and women who serve and work at Dover Air Force Base deserve all the support and resources they need, and I’m proud to fight for those resources on the Senate Appropriations Committee.”

“The service members courageously serving at the Dover Air Force Base deserve the highest quality facilities,” said Blunt Rochester. “When I visited the base in February, the service members I spoke to noted that they lacked a hangar large enough to perform maintenance on its aircraft, regardless of weather conditions. The construction of this hangar will enable them to fulfill their duties more efficiently and will ensure the readiness of our nation’s C-5M and C-17 fleet. I am so grateful for the service of everyone at the Dover Air Force Base and incredibly grateful that they will now have the resources they deserve.”

The hangar construction project, awarded to Archer Western Federal JV and managed by the U.S. Army Corps Engineers’ Philadelphia District, is one of the top military construction priorities of Dover AFB and Delaware’s congressional delegation. Once completed, the new hangar will improve aircraft maintenance efficiency rates at the base.