Public comment period extended for Croda permit application

Delaware News Desk

The public comment period on a pending application for an air permit for Croda Inc. will be extended until Aug. 15.

The previous announced deadline was July 31.

Croda requested a federally enforceable 7 DE Admin Code 1102 construction permit for their facility at 315 Cherry Lane, New Castle, to add a 12,000-gallon drumming tank — Blend Drumming Tank C, Emission Unit 2 — to existing Blend Tanks A and B. The emission increase for the addition of Blend Tank C will be 0.36 ton per year of volatile organic compounds including 0.17 tons per year of hazardous air pollutants, primarily dioxane.

An informational public meeting was held virtually on this application July 16, and a virtual public hearing was held July 21. The official hearing transcript, along with information about this pending application, exhibits entered into the hearing record and comments received on this matter to date, are available for review at bit.ly/3jR5HhY.

Public comments may be submitted through a comment form link on the hearing page, dnrec.alpha.delaware.gov/public-hearings/comment-form; via email to dnrechearingcomments@delaware.gov; and via mail to Lisa A. Vest, DNREC Office of the Secretary, 89 Kings Highway, Dover, DE 19901.