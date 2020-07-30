Coons, Blunt lead Law Enforcement Caucus discussion on community policing

Delaware News Desk

Sens. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, and Roy Blunt, R-Missouri, co-chairs of the bipartisan Senate Law Enforcement Caucus, hosted a virtual panel and discussion on community policing on July 30.

The caucus event facilitated an open conversation to identify policies and strategies that would improve relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

The virtual event was attended by a range of law enforcement officers, community leaders and civil rights organizations from across the country — including members of several organizations and community leaders in Delaware. The audience participated in a question-and-answer segment to exchange ideas and facilitate mutual understanding.

Speakers at the event included several law enforcement officials and community leaders. The discussion was moderated by Karen Amendola, who serves as chief behavioral scientist for the National Police Foundation. The panelists included Rev. Donald Morton, executive director of the ReManned Project Inc. in Wilmington; Chief Gregory Mullen, associate vice president and police chief at Clemson University and former chief of police for Charleston, South Carolina; Chief Danny Whiteley, chief of police for Poplar Bluff, Missouri; and Bishop Mark Tolbert, board member of Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners.

“Bringing together voices from every part of our communities is essential to charting a productive path forward on policing reform,” said Coons. “Right now, people are risking their lives to protest systemic inequalities amid ongoing economic and public health crises, and these protests have sparked long overdue conversations and put justified pressure on all of us to act. We must find a path forward, together. Building and maintaining trust between law enforcement and their communities is at the cornerstone of safety and crime reduction. Today’s discussion helped build mutual understanding and promote dialogue, and I’m glad to hear from Delaware voices as part of this national conversation. I’m committed to pursuing policing reform, and I hope these productive and open conversations will continue.”