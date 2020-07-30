Barclays donates $100K to YMCA of Delaware

Delaware News Desk

Wilmington-based Barclays U.S. Consumer Bank announced July 29 a contribution of $100,000 to the YMCA of Delaware to support the organization’s COVID-19 response and the YMCA Teen Workforce Development program.

Over the past four years, Barclays has been a long-term partner supporting the YMCA’s Teen Workforce Development program, which has prepared more than 100 youth, ages 13-18, with hands-on job training and experience. With support from local businesses and organizations, teens are provided with a paid internship after completing 10 weeks of training. Training topics include financial literacy, workplace etiquette, conflict resolution and resume writing. This program targets teens in the city who often face increased barriers to career development and employment and helps address employment disparities among communities of color.

“The Y intentionally works to eradicate disparities and unlock the power and potential in all young people by providing pathways from elementary school to college and career success,” said Deborah Bagatta-Bowles, CEO of the YMCA of Delaware. “We are grateful for Barclays’ continued support and partnership, which provides access to training and employment opportunities to so many local teens.”

In addition to supporting the Teen Workforce Development program, Barclays’ support enabled the YMCA to provide emergency child care and hunger relief during the COVID-19 pandemic. Between March and June, the YMCA provided emergency child care to hundreds of children and distributed more than 140,000 meals to families in need throughout Delaware. Continued support of the YMCA’s COVID-19 response efforts will provide financial assistance to individuals and families in need and support free teen programming over the summer months.

“Barclays is proud to support the YMCA in both its COVID-19 efforts as well as helping youth access critical workforce training while obtaining real-life job experience,” said Jenn Cho, head of citizenship for Barclays. “Barclays is especially committed to supporting the youth of Delaware and helping those from underserved communities connect with work.”

For more on the YMCA of Delaware’s Teen Workforce Development program, email atruesdale@ymcade.org.

To support the YMCA’s COVID-19 response efforts, visit ymcade.org/donate.