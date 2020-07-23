Terrence Tsui joins Bayhealth Orthopaedics Dover

Delaware News Desk

Bayhealth Orthopaedics, Dover welcomed new primary care sports medicine physician Terrence Tsui, who joins fellow physicians Trinity Pilkington, Darshdeep Singh, John Burger, Andrew Gambone and Andrew Park.

The practice is part of the Bayhealth Medical Group, a partnership of highly trained physicians, their clinical staff and an administrative support team that operates practices throughout central and southern Delaware. They are currently accepting new patients in the practice.

“Dr. Tsui is a welcome addition to the Bayhealth Orthopaedics practice,” said Bayhealth Vice President of Physician Services for Bayhealth Medical Group Dina Perry. “With his strong background in sports medicine and his passion for helping patients of all ages recover from injury, he is a valuable asset to our community.”

After earning his medical degree from NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine in Old Westbury, New York, Tsui did a pediatrics residency at Stony Brook Children’s Hospital in Stony Brook, New York. He went on to complete a primary care sports medicine fellowship at the University of Massachusetts in Worcester, Massachusetts. There he also served as team physician for several nearby high schools and as assistant team physician for numerous college athletic programs and professional teams.

Tsui specializes in diagnosis and non-operative treatment of orthopaedic conditions and injuries, such as those from arthritis, or overuse from sports or other activities. His clinical skills include ultrasound-guided cortisone injections, a more precise method of injections for relief of ongoing pain, and compartment pressure testing, which is used to diagnose a condition that typically causes pain in the lower legs after physical activity.

His background in pediatrics has equipped Tsui to treat children as well as adults. He is a member of the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine, the American College of Sports Medicine, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Osteopathic Association. He sees patients at Bayhealth, Orthopaedics, Dover, 655 Bay Road, Suite F. To schedule an appointment, call 730-4366 or visit bayhealth.org/orthopaedics-dover.