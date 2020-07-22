House passes Coons-Chu bill to repeal Trump 'Muslim ban'

Delaware News Desk

The House of Representatives approved on July 22 the NO BAN Act, legislation introduced by Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, and Rep. Judy Chu, D-California, in April 2019 to repeal all versions of President Donald Trump’s so-called “Muslim ban” and prevent what the lawmakers called “another baseless, discriminatory ban” from happening in the future.

“Since President Trump’s Muslim ban took effect more than three years ago, tens of thousands of American families have been senselessly separated — husbands and wives, parents and children and ailing grandparents — and unable to gather to celebrate, grieve or support each other during this tumultuous time,” said Coons. “Today, Congress sent a strong message that if President Trump won’t remove this moral stain from our country, the Congress will. House passage of the NO BAN Act brings us one step closer to reuniting thousands of families, ending this policy that has damaged our national security and reputation around the world, and making clear that in the United States, we do not discriminate based on religion or nationality. I am grateful to Congresswoman Chu, our Senate and House cosponsors and the hundreds of organizations who have helped us reach this point. The Senate should swiftly take up and pass this bill.”

The NO BAN Act repeals all versions of Trump’s Muslim ban, strengthens the Immigration and Nationality Act to prohibit discrimination on the basis of religion, and restores the separation of powers by limiting overly broad executive authority to issue future travel bans. The legislation is supported by nearly 250 members of Congress, more than 400 civil rights, faith-based, national security and community organizations, 300 religious groups and leaders, more than 50 national security professionals, 50 immigration law professors, 19 state attorneys general and several companies.