Abandoned house cat needs a fresh start

Delaware News Desk

It must have been hard on Robin.

She most likely spent nine years of her life as an owned cat before finding herself as an unclaimed stray at the Brandywine Valley SPCA.

Understandably shy at first, Robin was put into Brandywine's Jackson Galaxy Cat Pawsitive Program. The program uses positive, reward-based training to reduce the stresses that keep a cat from connecting with an adopter, giving shy cats the boost of confidence they need.

It turns out that Robin can't resist petting and affection. Her favorite things are a good brushing and cat treats. It’s clear she has lived with other cats and she is not opposed to having kitty roommates.

Meet Robin at the Rehoboth Beach Petsmart store.