Concerts on The Green roll on with Rivers & Rhodes

Pre-gaming for Labor Day weekend is going down with a free concert by acoustic duo Rivers & Rhodes on The Green tonight.

The show is part of the Concerts on The Green series and features husband-and-wife duo Don Marvel (guitar) and Ashley Mitchell (vocals). The Frederica couple is formerly from the beloved pop group the Ashley Mitchell Band.

Marvel weighed in on the shut down of the music industry and how an old show on The Green has become one of his most embarrassing moments.

So many musicians are out of work now. Has society placed too high of a priority on music?

I think music has to be a priority. It always has been since day one, since the beginning of time. Why? Because when you hear something that sounds good or makes you feel good, it takes your mind off things. It can do a lot of therapeutic things for people. Putting music on a pedestal isn’t a bad thing at all. A lot of people get a release and relief from it. However, people not making money is an industry problem. That is shifting from an industry back in the day selling physical units so that artists had income no matter what the touring situation was like. The transition from internet to artist to streaming makes the touring much more crucial. I think that’s where the flaw is.

Artists today need to tour more to eat?

Back in the day if you had a touring artist, a bigger band could tour for a year and then take two or three years off to write a new record. That’s how you would build up hype and hope for that new record. Now you have to have a new single every two days. You have to have a new record every six or seven months, just so they can stay current and tour. It’s a flawed mentality in the industry, which is why people are getting screwed. They’re not making money off their music. Artists should be making money off their art and not the fact they should have to bust their ass 24/7 to make that happen. I think music as an art form is so crucial to so many people, especially now with the protesting and stuff like that. Think about the ‘60s protests. What was more prolific than anything at that time than the music? The music still lives on and is current and relevant today.

What’s the solution for artists to make more money

The solution would be for Spotify or Apple Music to have some sort of shut down. Somehow their server collapses just how the coronavirus shut down the world, and we realize how much we missed going to concerts and having that experience. So what happens if Spotify crashes and you can’t go on your phone and pull up whatever you want? What is someone from [the millennial generation] gonna do? They’re going to go into their CD closet, pull out a couple disks, throw them on the CD player and say, “Damn, I miss taking that CD out” or “I miss looking at that CD case” or “I miss reading those lyrics.”

How do you make CDs appealing to generation Z?

I think people in the 20s, this internet generation now, it’s not that they don’t want a CD, a physical copy or something like that; I just think they don’t respect CDs. They don’t know what it was. Don’t you remember opening a CD and it had every lyric to every song so you could sit there and read what was going on? If people were forced to do that again, I think it would be a resurgence just like you see with vinyl. Last year Rolling Stone wrote that vinyl [was poised to] outsell compact disks for the first time in 30 years or something, because Walmart started repressing. Granted, it’s not first-press vinyl, but it’s putting vintage music in a vintage medium in a current kid’s hands; and I think they like it. Now you’re seeing current artists putting albums out on vinyl.

You’re the sillier one in the group. What’s one of your most embarrassing moments on stage?

When I play the acoustic guitar, my acoustic that plugs in has a battery in it. Sometimes I’ll go too long and she’ll yell at me to “change your battery, change your battery!” Honestly, one of the most stressful times was two years ago when we played on The Green. We had a good turnout of people sitting out there. I was getting ready to go on and went to tune my guitar and my battery was dead. If your battery is dead, your guitar does not work. It doesn’t come on at all. So I had my mom go to the Rite Aid and buy me a 9-volt battery. We started five minutes late. I was sweating so bad.

IF YOU GO

WHEN 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 3

WHERE The Green, 25 The Green, Dover

MORE INFO cityofdover.com/parks-recs-home or 674-7541