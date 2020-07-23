Dover concert series goes strong, despite covid

One of the few entertainment events that was able to be salvaged this summer was Dover’s free Concerts on The Green series, now in its 45th year.

Recreation specialist Sherwanda Rachal-Speaks, of the city’s Parks & Recreation Department, said guests are required to socially distance and wear a mask at each show. The next performance will be Thursday, July 23 by R&B band Comfort Zone.

This year’s concert series is capped at 250 guests. What’s also new are the huge white circles decorating the lawn, intended to help keep everyone safe.

“Because of covid, what I did was try to come up with a creative way to still have the Concerts on The Green outside,” Rachal-Speaks said. “While looking online, I saw Domino Park in New York. They spray painted white circles in the park to allow people to come out and still be able to social distance.”

This year’s series launched June 4 and features a free show every Thursday at 7 p.m. An extra week was added to the series through Sept. 10 with oldies band the Honeycombs.

The recreation specialist said the band’s concert was postponed due to the threat of rain, although the showers never came.

What has Rachal-Speaks excited about this year’s concert lineup is how diverse it is. It features bands performing oldies to jazz and rock ‘n’ roll. Earlier this month there was even a performance by Reptile World, an educational program featuring a reptilian wizard.

One of the musical acts Rachal-Speaks is most proud of is one named the Pretty Crazies.

“They talk about inclusion. One of the lead singer’s daughters is autistic,” she said. “What child wants to be left out? I thought what a great way to allow families to have fun, and to give them a platform.”

Rachal-Speaks said Parks & Rec has worked hard to make the concert series run as smoothly as possible. Despite those efforts, she said attendance this year has been halved to around 90 guests. She attributed part of that decline to safety, she said.

“There’s certain groups that are not coming, who used to come. For example, nursing homes would bring their clients out to enjoy the show,” Rachal-Speaks said. “We really don’t see people from nursing homes and group homes coming out at all. I haven’t seen any this year because of covid.”