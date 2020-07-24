Killens Pond water park reopens today after cleaning, negative COVID-19 tests

Delaware News Desk

The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will reopen the Killens Pond State Park Water Park Friday, July 24, following its closure last week after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The Division of Public Health led contact tracing, in which water park staff who were in close contact with the positive staff member were tested. All results were negative.

The staff members who tested negative are following the DPH-recommended quarantine period from their last exposure to the positive staff member. Other water park staff have continued routine cleaning during this week’s closure, including a deep clean with spray sanitizer Thursday.

For health and safety reasons, the water park hours will continue to include two sessions per day, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. It is closed Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Visitor capacity will continue at 30%. Guests must reserve a session online before visiting. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the park.

The following protocols and procedures are in effect until further notice:

Masks or other cloth face coverings are required for entry into the water park, while in line, in concession areas and restrooms and when social distancing of at least 6 feet between those of other households cannot be maintained.

Visitors may remove face coverings once on the pool deck, but they must continue to wear face coverings when social distancing is not possible.

Face coverings are not required while in the water. Any face coverings visitors choose to wear while in the water must be made of swimsuit-type material (man-made fibers). Standard face coverings made from cotton may make it difficult to breathe when wet.

Guests must continue to social distance when in the water.

Bathrooms and slide handrails will be sanitized every hour, and all other touch points will be sanitized between sessions.

All other COVID-19-related rules, regulations and recommendations from the Division of Public Health apply.

All other water park rules and regulations apply.

Water park entrance fees are $6 for those under 48 inches and $8 for those 48 inches and taller. Entry is free for children ages 2 and younger. The water park features attractions for all ages and abilities, including a main pool, baby pool, slides, fountains and a variety of other fun water features.