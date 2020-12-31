Second Street Players board member and show director shares New Year's resolutions for 2021

Second Street Players learned more about improvisation this year than they had planned.

The Milford theater company, which has been silent for most of the pandemic, managed to flip the script and stage one last production this year, despite tough COVID-19 restrictions. They closed out the year with the adult-themed comedy “A Nice Family Christmas” at the Riverfront Theatre in early December. The show was co-directed by Steven Haber of Rehoboth Beach.

Haber, a board member for SSP, discussed the challenges of the pandemic, the theater company’s New Year’s resolutions and what to expect for the 2021 season.

How did the pandemic impact SSP?

The pandemic impacted us, along with many other community theaters and businesses, by restricting our capacity. We were shut down for much of 2020, but consider ourselves fortunate to have been able to do a small holiday show with four performances with a very small audience. We streamed the production once and had over 100 viewers.

What are SSP’s New Year's resolutions?

To do whatever we can to bring some form of theater to our community, while keeping our audience, cast and crews safe. This might include some small-scale productions, or even online only-streaming shows. The new state restrictions limit public gatherings to no more than 10 people, so this is going to present quite a challenge, but we understand and support the state restrictions.

What lasting effects might the pandemic have in 2021?

Although a vaccine is on the horizon, it’s going to be very limited for much of the year. We expect 2021 to be much like 2020, but hope our capacity restrictions can be lifted soon so we can offer more. We encourage our audience and community to follow state guidelines. Wear a mask so we can get closer to normal more quickly!

What shows are you planning for your 2021 season?

Shows for 2021 are still up in the air. For each show we’d like to do, we have to ask permission to stream virtually. Recording a stage play has always been something publishers have severely restricted, but our play publishers have adapted as much as possible for the pandemic era. We hope to announce plans for a limited 2021 season soon.