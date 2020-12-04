A socially-distanced Christmas comedy comes to Milford

Second Street Players’ first main-stage show in Milford since the pandemic will be the adult comedy “A Nice Family Christmas,” debuting Friday, Dec. 4 at the Riverfront Theatre. There will be five shows and the finale is Dec. 12.

Out of the five shows, Sunday’s production will be a virtual performance.

Despite its warm and fuzzy title, this play isn’t for everyone in the family, namely small children.

“A Nice Family Christmas,” co-directed by Melissa Brenner and Steven Haber, has been adapted for coronavirus restrictions. For example, the cast wears Christmas-colored masks.

"We're setting this up as if we're in a pandemic,” said Brenner, of Dover. “We have hand sanitizer on the stage. We're wearing our masks. We're supposed to hug, but we just kinda elbow [bump].”

There’s a lighthearted line that plays off of COVID-19.

“We make a joke that crazy Uncle Bob comes in without his mask over his face, and Grandma yells at him and calls him a "maskhole," said Haber, of Rehoboth Beach.

Acting with masks

“A Nice Family Christmas” follows a young reporter (played by David McDonald) on Christmas Eve, who’s on the brink of getting fired. His last chance at redemption is to write a Christmas story about his dysfunctional family.

His family includes: Mom (Melissa Brenner), a woman who lost her husband; drunk Uncle Bob (Steven Perry); bickering siblings Carl (Jose Bernard) and Stacy (Melissa Brown); his brother’s neurotic wife, Jill (Bella Ruiz); and his inappropriate grandma (Gina Shuck).

Wearing a mask presents a new challenge for the cast, especially veteran actor Bernard. In order to nail their performance, Bernard said he and his peers must rely on using facial expressions.

“Our cast has done a really great job of demonstrating a lot of our emotions through our eyes, through our body language, through the way we move, and the way we deliver the lines to really convey the emotional undercurrent of the scenes we're in,” said Bernard, of Dover.

Brown, playing a lesbian character who comes out to Grandma, said Stacy is underappreciated by the family.

"She's kinda the ignored one. I come in and no one really knows that I'm there,” said Brown, of Milton. “You see Stacy grow as the peacemaker at some points, as well as the one they go to for advice. She goes from being ignored to the top of the sibling food chain."

‘Gift to the community’

Under the state’s new COVID-19 guidelines, indoor gatherings outside homes are only allowed to host a maximum of 50 people.

The Riverfront Theatre can accommodate 140 guests, but the show’s directors said they’re only looking to bring around 35 guests, since there’s a cast of seven, and there will be a small staff on hand to run the theater.

With the seating restrictions, co-director Haber said they’re not looking to make money on this production, but “it looks like we might, thanks to nice donations.”

Usually what helps Second Street stay afloat is its generous base of donors and the grants it pursues, Haber said. It also owns the building.

While Second Street would like to make a profit from “A Nice Family Christmas,” that’s not the reason it's doing the show.

“The whole concept is we’d use this show to drive membership renewals, and just let people know that we haven't gone away, even though we haven't done a show in months," Haber said. "This is our gift to the community and to ourselves."

If you go

WHAT: Second Street Players present “A Nice Family Christmas”

WHEN: 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 4, Saturday, Dec. 5, Friday, Dec. 11 and Saturday, Dec. 12, with a streaming performance Sunday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m.

WHERE: Riverfront Theatre, 2 S. Walnut St., Milford

TICKETS: $20 for in-person show, with a $5 discount for seniors, military personnel, students and Second Street Players members; $15 for the streaming show.

MORE INFO: secondstreetplayers.com or 422-0220