Worth the trip on Halloween: Escape rooms and axe throwing in Middletown

Trying to navigate through a tricky room full of puzzles, alongside your friends, is sort of like dropping into an episode of “Scooby-Doo.”

This entire Halloween weekend, you and your squad (up to 10 people) can dust off your thinking caps in an attempt to find your way through challenging escape rooms at Camp Adventureland in Middletown. Patrons can also participate in axe throwing.

Brian Moores – co-owner of Camp Adventureland with his wife, Meg Etherington – spoke to the Dover Post about the craze surrounding escape rooms, how they’ve evolved, and more.

What can customers expect from an escape room?

It's a social event, really. You're coming in with a group of friends or family members. It gives you an opportunity to do a lot of troubleshooting and pairing up and teamwork. Oftentimes you don't get to do that anymore. People don't sit around the table and play board games and things like they used to. So it's an opportunity for people to come in and work together to solve a problem. It's great, since it's very much a puzzle and you can have five, six, eight people working on the same puzzle, because these puzzles are like any other puzzle: they have multiple pieces. You can have a group of two or three working on one problem, while another group of two or three are working on another problem. Those are the ones that make the best and most exciting game play, because everyone is getting involved.

What are some of the escape themes you offer?

We have the Search for the Jade Skull, which is an Aztec temple, somewhat similar along the lines of the “Indiana Jones Temple of Doom” theme, searching for the rumored jade skull, which gives ultimate knowledge and eternal life.

Then there’s the Blind Tiger Speakeasy, it’s a 1920s FBI theme against gangsters in a whodunit type of style. Maxie Malone moved to Middletown in the 1920s and opened up an illegal speakeasy and gambling joint. The FBI has been after him for a long time. They finally caught up with him, busted him and took him to jail; and they found a speakeasy. But they're unable to locate his journals, all the evidence they need to put him away for good.

What’s the most popular one?

It’s probably the Blind Tiger Speakeasy. I think it’s favored because it’s a much larger escape room and we can get more people into it. It's good for up to about 10 people or so to play that game. Larger families like to come in and play it. They also like the idea of going in as FBI agents. Sometimes we switch the story up and say do you want to be the good guys or the bad guys? So they can be the bad guys going in there to get the journals before the FBI arrives. We could play it either way for them. They like it because the story is kinda Humphrey Bogart-ish.

Are escape rooms rising in popularity around the country?

They are getting bigger. Originally escape rooms were just that, they were rooms that you kinda got locked into. Ten or 12 years ago were the original ones that started. People would get locked in and they had to find their way through tunnels and things like that in order to get themselves out. Those aren't allowed anymore, obviously, because of fire codes. You can't actually get locked into a room anymore. So opposed to just trying to escape, you're actually trying to solve puzzles. They're more of adventure rooms than they are escape rooms nowadays.

Noon to 11:30 p.m., Friday, Saturday and Sunday

WHERE Camp Adventureland, 112 Patriot Drive, Middletown

MORE INFO campadventureland.com or 449-CAMP